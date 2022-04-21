Today's events for Thursday, April 21

It’s Creativity Day, so get busy creating something. If you need some inspiration, check out these area exhibits:

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features a new exhibit: “Return of the Rogues,” open through May 29. The exhibit showcases “the-weird-to-the-wonderful” work of members of The Rogues Artists Group. Also at Anderson is “Operation Art Strings.” The event, from the Guitars for Vets’ art program, features 18 “art guitars,” on display through May 29. The guitars will be sold, with proceeds going to the Guitars for Vets organization. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit with works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass). The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an April show on the gallery’s south wall called “Spring Fling.” This show showcases the works of Pollard artists in 2D and 3D. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

In Racine, the annual Peeps exhibit, featuring 162 entries using those colorful marshmallow candies, is open through April 23 at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

