Today's events for Thursday, April 28

It’s Blueberry Pie Day! It’s the perfect excuse to grab a slice (or two ... or three ...). If you’re experimenting with new pie recipes, why not add ricotta cheese to the filling to add a creamy twist or enjoy some black pepper, combined with warm spices, that will give your pie a real kick. However you like your blueberry pie, don’t forget the ice cream!

“Radio Show” — featuring performances of the classic radio dramas “Sorry, Wrong Number” and “The Hitchhiker” — opens 7:30 tonight in the Studio Theater at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu/finearts.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features a new exhibit: “Return of the Rogues,” open through May 29. The exhibit showcases “the-weird-to-the-wonderful” work of members of The Rogues Artists Group. Also at Anderson is “Operation Art Strings.” The event, from the Guitars for Vets’ art program, features 18 “art guitars,” on display through May 29. The guitars will be sold, with proceeds going to the Guitars for Vets organization. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit with works by artists Terry Evans (mixed media), Kristie Matteau (acrylic paintings) and George and Ann Rowe (fused glass). The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting an April show on the gallery’s south wall called “Spring Fling.” This show showcases the works of Pollard artists in 2D and 3D. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

