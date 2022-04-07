 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Thursday, April 7

Cheers to you on National Beer Day. Celebrate by enjoying a brew from one of our local craft breweries. National Beer Day celebrates the history of this magnificent drink, which has been around since ... well, forever!

The Kenosha Unified School District wraps up the school year with a busy theater schedule, including two shows on stage tonight:

At Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, the zany musical “Nunsense” opens tonight in the Studio Theater. The show opens with five nuns discovering that their cook, Sister Julia, Child of God, accidentally killed the other 52 residents of the convent with her tainted vichyssoise. To raise money for burials, the nuns decide to stage a variety show. “Nunsense” performances are 7:30 tonight and Thursday and Friday night and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The musical “A Year with Frog and Toad” continues at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. “It’s the first show we’re doing in our renovated auditorium,” said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, who is directing the show. “It’s perfect for families, and we’re performing it with puppets.” Shows are 7:30 p.m. today through Friday. Tickets for all KUSD shows are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students. For tickets, go to kusd.edu/finearts. Tickets are also sold at the door.

The rainy weather this week makes it a great chance to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

