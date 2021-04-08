Today's events for Thursday, April 8

It’s Zoo Lovers Day, and we’re lucky to have two zoos in this area. The Racine Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors (62 and older), $8 for youths (15 and younger) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.racinezoo.org. The Milwaukee County Zoo is open 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Admission is $16.75 for adults, $15.75 for seniors (60 and older), $13.75 for kids (ages 3 to 12) and free for children age 2 and younger. For more information, go to www.milwaukeezoo.org.

The second performance in Carthage College’s Performing Arts Series — “Reginald Mobley featuring Solideo Quartet” — is 7:30 tonight. The college’s shows are open for in-person attendance to Carthage students, faculty and staff only. The general public can watch for free online via Carthage’s live streams. Mobley is a well-known artist, noted specifically for his “shimmering voice, a voice which also allows lucid and pure levels,” according to concert organizers. For a link to the live stream of the performance, go to www.carthage.edu/multimedia/

Head to the Racine Art Museum to view entries in this year’s International Peeps Art Exhibition. This year’s show is the 12th Peeps exhibit at the museum and features 138 entries from across the country. The museum, 441 Main St. in downtown Racine, is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for youths (ages 12-18) and senior citizens and free for kids 11 and younger, with a paid adult admission. www.ramart.org. Note: Can’t make it in person to the show? Check out the live virtual tour of the Peeps exhibit, available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website.

