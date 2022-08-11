Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 11

It’s Play in the Sand Day, meaning it’s a great time to head to a local beach. Just don’t drag any of that sand in into the house!

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters today at Simmons Field. The 6:35 p.m. game is also Fan Appreciation Night AND the final home game of the 2022 season! To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with performances by Rosie & The Rivets. The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series continues its 2022 season today. The concert takes place 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

The new season of “Music & More” concerts also continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

It’s time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The Wisconsin State Fair continues its 2022 season in West Allis. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.