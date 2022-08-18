Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 18

August is Peach Month, which means you still have several days left to perfect that peach pie recipe. Remember: Sharing is caring!

The Kenosha County continues today. Tonight’s Grandstand entertainment includes an Antique Tractor Parade and a Truck and Tractor Pull & Combine Demolition Derby. The fairgrounds in Wilmot are open 8 a.m. to midnight today through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Daily admission is $10 for adults (ages 12 and older), $7 for senior citizens (ages 65 and up), $5 for children ages 7-11 and free for children 6 and under. Retired or active military members (ID required) are admitted for $7. General parking is free. For more details, go to kenoshacofair.com.

The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with performances by Jonny Lyons & The Pride. The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series continues its 2022 season today with Indigo Canyon. The concert takes place 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. For more details, see today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.