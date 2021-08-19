Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 19

The Kenosha County Fair continues its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18-22). The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Today’s highlights include an Antique Tractor Parade (5 p.m.) and, at the Grandstand, a Truck and tractor pull and Combine Demolition Derby (6:30 p.m.). Live music today features the KR Bluegrass Band at 3 p.m. and Cherry Pie at 7:45 p.m. on the Creekside Stage. Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com Peanut Butter and Jam continues today with performances from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Today’s shows feature Everett Dean. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase.