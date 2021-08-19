Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 19

The Kenosha County Fair continues its five-day run today at the fairgrounds in Wilmot. The fair is open 8 a.m. to midnight today-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday (Aug. 18-22). The fair features animal exhibits, vendors, antique farm machinery and plenty of entertainment. Today’s highlights include an Antique Tractor Parade (5 p.m.) and, at the Grandstand, a Truck and tractor pull and Combine Demolition Derby (6:30 p.m.). Live music today features the KR Bluegrass Band at 3 p.m. and Cherry Pie at 7:45 p.m. on the Creekside Stage. Admission is $10 for adults (12 and older); $7 for senior citizens (65 and older) and military/veterans with ID; $5 for youths (ages 7-11). Children 6 and younger are admitted free. General parking is free; a parking pass is $15. Note: A season pass is $35 for adults and $12 for youths. For more information, go to www.kenoshacofair.com Peanut Butter and Jam continues today with performances from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Today’s shows feature Everett Dean. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. Refreshments are available for purchase.
The new Lakeside Lounge is back this evening, outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. From 5 to 9 p.m., food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.
The new Thursday evening concert series Bristol Woodstock features Prof. Pinkerton and his “Irrelevant Orchestra” (basically, a live music circus show!). The free show is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)