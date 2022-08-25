Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 25

Happy Burger Day! We like this holiday so much, we’re celebrating it at lunch AND suppertime. You can grill up some burgers yourself or stop by your favorite burger place today. However you choose to mark this special day, don’t skimp on the toppings.

August is Peach Month, which means you still have a few days left to perfect that peach pie recipe. Remember: Sharing is caring!

The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts wraps up today with performances by 7th Heaven. The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The new Racine HarborMarket returns to Monument Square from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Shoppers will find fresh regional produce, baked goods and arts and crafts vendors. There will also be live music and a beer tent. For more on outdoor markets, see today’s Get Out & About section in the Kenosha News.