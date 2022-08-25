 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 25

National Burger Day

Happy Burger Day! We like this holiday so much, we’re celebrating it at lunch AND suppertime. You can grill up some burgers yourself or stop by your favorite burger place today. However you choose to mark this special day, don’t skimp on the toppings.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

August is Peach Month, which means you still have a few days left to perfect that peach pie recipe. Remember: Sharing is caring!

The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts wraps up today with performances by 7th Heaven. The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.

The new Racine HarborMarket returns to Monument Square from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. Shoppers will find fresh regional produce, baked goods and arts and crafts vendors. There will also be live music and a beer tent. For more on outdoor markets, see today’s Get Out & About section in the Kenosha News.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

Proposed Illinois pot dispensary’s target market: Wisconsin

The owner of the proposed cannabis dispensary on the border with Wisconsin said, to be honest, the value of the location is because he knows people will come across the border from Wisconsin, where they cannot buy marijuana legally. “I don’t want to pretend anything else.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Texas drought forcing many cattle farmers to sell off livestock

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert