Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 26
Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 26

Road trip Seamus.jpg

Happy Dog Day! from Seamus and all the canines who are happy to enjoy food, water, rest, exercise and TREATS.

 Elizabeth Snyder, Kenosha News

Look at these debutante dogs put on a pageant to find the most beautiful Chihuahua in the UK! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.

It’s Dog Day, celebrating man’s (and woman’s) best friend. If you have a canine pal, enjoy some puppy love, today and every day. Now, who’s a good boy?

Kenosha County Parks’ new Thursday evening concert series Bristol Woodstock wraps up its first season tonight with Violet Wilder, an indie music trio from Southeastern Wisconsin. The group performs a mixture of genres and three-part harmony. The free concert is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)

Beyond The Blonde — performing hits by artists like Pink, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga — performs today at Peanut Butter and Jam. The free shows are in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Note: Blonde is playing from 6 to 8 p.m. A different performer will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.

The Pleasant Prairie History Museum, located at the historic Dublin School, 3875 116th St., is hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. All attendees will be given a free raffle ticket with a chance to win one of two gift baskets. The new exhibit, “Her League: Women in Professional Baseball,” will be unveiled at the event.

The Petrifying Springs Park Biergarten welcomes beer and pretzel fans. The Biergarten is open 4 to 9 p.m. weekdays, noon to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays. For details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page for the latest updates.

