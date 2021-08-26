Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 26

It’s Dog Day, celebrating man’s (and woman’s) best friend. If you have a canine pal, enjoy some puppy love, today and every day. Now, who’s a good boy?

Kenosha County Parks’ new Thursday evening concert series Bristol Woodstock wraps up its first season tonight with Violet Wilder, an indie music trio from Southeastern Wisconsin. The group performs a mixture of genres and three-part harmony. The free concert is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. (Bug spray is always a good idea, too.)

Beyond The Blonde — performing hits by artists like Pink, Gwen Stefani and Lady Gaga — performs today at Peanut Butter and Jam. The free shows are in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Note: Blonde is playing from 6 to 8 p.m. A different performer will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.