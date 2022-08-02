Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 4

Happy Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Enjoy the sweet treat all day long, either fresh out of your oven or from a favorite bakery.
- The 20th season of Peanut Butter and Jam concerts continues today with performances by Scott Duboise & the 101 Ranch, described as “the next generation of country music.” The weekly performances take place in Veterans Memorial Park, located at 54th Street and Sixth Avenue on Kenosha’s harbor. The free concerts are twice every Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
- The free Bristol Woodstock concert series wraps up the 2022 season today with The Sweet Sheiks, performing from 6 to 8 this evening. The concert takes place in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. For more details, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.
- The new season of “Music & More” concerts continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.
- It's time for cream puffs, fried foods on sticks and that giant yellow slide! The Wisconsin State Fair opens for the 2022 season today in West Allis. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.