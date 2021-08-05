Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 5

Today is Work Like a Dog Day. Since our beloved canine family member spends a LOT of his time sleeping, this is a holiday we heartily endorse!
The Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series continues today, featuring performances by Twin Lakes native Megan Ruger from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. She was a contestant on the sixth season of NBC’s musical competition show “The Voice.” Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site 5 to 6 p.m. each week at PB&J shows to offer free COVID-19 vaccines through a mobile clinic. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.
Kenosha County Parks presents Bristol Woodstock. The final free Thursday concert of this season is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. This evening’s concert features Rust Belt. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free.
The new Lakeside Lounge is back this evening, outside the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. From 5 to 9 p.m., food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.
Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.