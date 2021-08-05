Today's events for Thursday, Aug. 5

Today is Work Like a Dog Day. Since our beloved canine family member spends a LOT of his time sleeping, this is a holiday we heartily endorse!

The Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series continues today, featuring performances by Twin Lakes native Megan Ruger from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. She was a contestant on the sixth season of NBC’s musical competition show “The Voice.” Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site 5 to 6 p.m. each week at PB&J shows to offer free COVID-19 vaccines through a mobile clinic. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.

Kenosha County Parks presents Bristol Woodstock. The final free Thursday concert of this season is 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. This evening’s concert features Rust Belt. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free.