Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 15

It’s Regifting Day, which means you can finally unload that Homer Simpson Chia Pet your cousin gave you last Christmas. Actually, that gift sounds awesome, perhaps you should hang onto it?

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through December. To take part, find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. Post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into the prize drawing. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

You can catch a classic holiday film in an actual movie theater — just like the pioneers did years ago! The Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant is showing retro holiday flicks through Dec. 15. All screenings are $5.25. Today’s films include “White Christmas” (3:50 p.m. on Dec. 15) and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (9:25 p.m.). For movie times and to purchase tickets, go to marcustheatres.com.

Also opening in theaters today: A little film called “Avatar: The Way of Water.” A review of the movie is in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

The Jerry Smith Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. This year’s Holiday Light Walk includes the Country Store, fire pits, holiday music and s’more kits. Open 5 to 9 p.m. each day through Dec. 18. Admission is $7; free for children age 2 and younger. Go to jerrysmithfarm.com for updates on Santa’s schedule at the farm.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry has opened its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.