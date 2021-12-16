Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 16

It’s Re-Gifting Day, which means you can finally unload that Homer Simpson Chia Pet your cousin gave you last Christmas. Actually, that gift sounds awesome, perhaps you should hang onto it?

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through December. To take part, find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership. Post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into the prize drawing. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Also at the Pringle Nature Center: The monthly “Nature Story Time” is 9:30 this morning (Dec. 16). “Miss Tracy” will read a story, with a related craft project. The free program is for young children accompanied by an adult. Registration is not required.

Looking for live music tonight? At Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is 8 to 11 p.m. No cover charge.

The Racine Theatre Guild is performing a stage adaptation of the beloved 1983 film “A Christmas Story,” complete with a frozen tongue, a pink bunny costume and a warning not to “shoot your eye out!” Here’s a bonus: Tonight (Dec. 16) is Value Night, with discounted ticket prices. Go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218 for details. Note: Masks are required in the theater, 2519 Northwestern Ave. in Racine.

