Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 2

December is National Pear Month. If you’re lucky, you might just be able to spy a “partridge in a pear tree” at this time of year.

The historic Durkee Mansion at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., is decorated for the holiday season, done this year to the theme “Starry Woodland Nights.” The mansion is open 3 to 7 p.m. today and Friday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Also open at Kemper Center: The Gallery of Trees is in the Kemper Conference Center, next to the Durkee Mansion, 6501 Third Ave. Visitors can purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a decorated tree, wreath or mantelpiece. The Gallery of Tree is open 3 to 7 p.m. today and Friday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free.

Celebrate the holiday season with the smooth jazz stylings of Kenny G. He’s performing 7:30 tonight at the Genesee Theatre in Downtown Waukegan, Ill. For more than three decades, the saxophonist with the curly mane has made the adult contemporary charts his home. He has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making him the highest-selling instrumental musician in modern times. Tickets are $50-$90 at www.geneseetheatre.com.

