Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 22

Dec. 22 is Mathematics Day, celebrating how the study of mathematics helps people learn better problem solving skills and serves as a way to help humans organize and think logically. You can also use your math skills to calculate how Santa Claus can fit down your chimney!

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave., is hosting a “Holiday Gnome Hunt” through December. To take part, find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. Post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into the prize drawing. This program is free, self-guided and suitable for all ages. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Celebrate Christmas Eve Eve Eve by watching a classic holiday film in an actual movie theater! “Elf,” the 2003 comedy starring Will Ferrell and an iconic pair of yellow tights, is being shown at 10:05 a.m. today at Tinseltown Theater, 7101 70th Court. cinemark.com.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry is showcasing its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.