Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 29

Dec. 29 is Tick Tock Day, which has nothing to do with short online videos and everything to do with working through your 2022 to-do list before the new year starts. Our advice? Toss that list and start fresh with new year’s resolutions this weekend.

Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2023 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is

free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., has a Field Station ready for exploration. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. Admission is free.

Enjoy some holiday hoops action at Carthage College and UW-Parkside. The high school basketball tournament’s games today include Indian Trail High School vs. Waterford at 4:30 p.m. and St. Joseph Catholic Academy vs. Burlington at 6 p.m. at Carthage. Games at UW-Parkside today include Union Grove vs. Bradford High School (girls teams) at 6 p.m. and Bradford vs. Union Grove (boys teams) at 7:45 p.m. For more information, call 262-945-4282.