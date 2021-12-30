Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 30

Mmmmmm ... it’s National Bacon Day! Bring on that crispy goodness!

The Pringle Nature Center, located inside Bristol Woods County Park at 800 160th Ave., is hosting a Holiday Gnome Hunt through Dec. 31. Find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails for a chance to win a free 2022 PNC family membership. To take part in the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to Pringle by Dec. 31 to be entered into a prize drawing. Visit www.pringlenc.org/events for more information.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., has reopened its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has been updated, with new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. Admission is free.

Still looking to enjoy some holiday lights? Head to the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., for its “Wonderland of Lights.” Visitors drive through the light show after entering the zoo grounds at the 200 Goold Street gate entrance (on the corner of Goold Street and Michigan Boulevard). The “Wonderland” features decorated trees, characters and a whole tunnel of lights. 6 to 9 p.m. daily through Sunday. Admission is $5 per person; free for children ages 2 and younger. This is a drive-through only experience, with no walking allowed. racinezoo.org.

