Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 8

It’s National Brownie Day ... the dessert, not the Girl Scout organization. The best way to celebrate Brownie Day, naturally, is to hunker down over a big ol’ slice (or two) of rich chocolate goodness. The perfect pairing is a warm, gooey brownie and vanilla ice cream, but perhaps you prefer your brownie with peanut butter. Or a tall glass of chocolate milk. Enjoy!

The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band is performing tonight in Bedford Concert Hall. The combined band — made up of UW-Parkside music students and adult musicians from this area — is conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth. This concert highlights music by Australian composer Percy Grainger. The Bone Appetit trombone choir, made up of 10 trombone players, will lead off Thursday’s program. The concert starts at 7 p.m. in UW-Parkside’s Bedford Concert Hall, on the west side of the campus at 900 Wood Road. Tickets are $10 for adults; $5 for senior citizens, students and UW-Parkside staff. For tickets, go to uwp.edu/therita or call 262-595-2564. A free livestream option is also available on the UW-Parkside website.

The dance concert “In the Moment” will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 8-10, in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. The show’s title is inspired by the idea that “performance, no matter what form, is a moment.” Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens and $8 for students. To purchase tickets, log on at carthage.edu/arts/box-office/get-tickets/ or call the Fine Arts Box Office at 262-551-6661 from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

You can catch a classic holiday film in an actual movie theater — just like the pioneers did years ago! The Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant is showing retro holiday flicks through Dec. 15. All screenings are $5.25. Today’s films include “Love Actually” (3:25 p.m. on Dec. 8), “A Christmas Story” (6:45 p.m. on Dec. 8) and “Elf” (8 p.m. on Dec. 8). For movie times and to purchase tickets, go to marcustheatres.com.

The Genesee Theatre in Waukegan, Ill., features a live stage version of the animated special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.” All the beloved characters — and songs — from the TV special will be performed. Tickets to the 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 show are $35.50-$75.50 (plus fees) at geneseetheatre.com.