Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 9

Pastry Day

Take a bite out of Pastry Day!

If you love pastries, then your day is about to get all the more delicious! Today is Pastry Day, so if you ever needed an excuse to grab a croissant for breakfast, go for it!

The Kenosha Public Library System continues its Holiday Concert Series with a performance this afternoon featuring the Tremper Blue Jazz Band. Kathryn Ripley directs the group for a live instrumental performance of holiday classics. The free performance is 4 to 5 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

Also at the Northside Library today: The free “Old Weird America” program looks at outrageous vintage ads. Sign up for a spot (in-person or virtual) at www.mykpl.info/events

More local music: The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band are performing tonight (Dec. 9) in the university’s Bedford Concert Hall. Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth. 7 p.m. The concert is free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu. (Go to the music section under “Athletics & Arts” on the home page.) All audience members must wear masks. A livestream option is also available.

People are also reading…

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

