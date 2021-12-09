Today's events for Thursday, Dec. 9

If you love pastries, then your day is about to get all the more delicious! Today is Pastry Day, so if you ever needed an excuse to grab a croissant for breakfast, go for it!

The Kenosha Public Library System continues its Holiday Concert Series with a performance this afternoon featuring the Tremper Blue Jazz Band. Kathryn Ripley directs the group for a live instrumental performance of holiday classics. The free performance is 4 to 5 p.m. at the Northside Library, 1500 27th Ave.

Also at the Northside Library today: The free “Old Weird America” program looks at outrageous vintage ads. Sign up for a spot (in-person or virtual) at www.mykpl.info/events

More local music: The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band are performing tonight (Dec. 9) in the university’s Bedford Concert Hall. Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth. 7 p.m. The concert is free, but tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu. (Go to the music section under “Athletics & Arts” on the home page.) All audience members must wear masks. A livestream option is also available.

The Jerry Smith Produce & Pumpkin Farm, 7150 18th St. in Somers, has brought back its holiday lights display. Open 3 to 8 p.m. each night through Dec. 19. Admission is $5; free for children age 2 and younger.

