Today's events for Thursday, Feb. 10

February is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

The opening reception for the art exhibit “V Crushable” is 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. today in Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery on the campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission is free. The exhibit features a selection of sculptures and paintings created by Noah Kashiani and Kelly Reaves.

Sign up alert! The Pringle Nature Center is hosting a Valentine’s Candlelight Hike, with time slots at 6, 6:30 or 7 p.m. on Friday at Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. in Bristol. This program is self-guided and pre-registration is required; no walk-ins are allowed. Participants will check in at Pringle Nature Center during one of three start times before walking the candlelit trail through the woods. The cost is $6. Register by today at pringlenc.org/events.

Tune in tonight: There’s still time to catch Olympic Fever. The action tonight includes freestyle skiing, snowboarding and alpine skiing (7 p.m., NBC); men’s curling (7:05 p.m., CNBC); and the insanity that is called skeleton (7:30 p.m., USA).

