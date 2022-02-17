Today's events for Thursday, Feb. 17

Today is Random Acts of Kindness Day, so be extra nice for 24 hours. Kindness can take many forms, from shoveling your neighbor’s driveway to bringing your co-worker a cup of their favorite coffee. Remember our motto: Live every day like it’s Random Acts of Kindness Day!

February is Library Lovers’ Month. It’s also a great month to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., hosts its “Anything Goes” show through the month of February. Also in February, the gallery is showcasing “Shades of Red,” with all the pieces highlighting the color red. This show will feature the work of the Pollard Gallery artists. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

