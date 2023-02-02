Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day — the one day of the year the rodent gets media attention — which means we’re all waiting to see if he (or she) sees his shadow and give us six more weeks of winter. For more about the holiday and area Groundhog Day events, see today’s Get Out & About entertainment section. And if you’re staying home, AMC is showing the movie “Groundhog Day” six times in a row, starting at 10 a.m. Anchored by Bill Murray’s gruff performance as a cynical weatherman doomed to keep repeating Groundhog day over and over, the film is, simply, one of the greatest holiday movies ever made.

It’s also Tater Tot Day, and nothing chases away the winter blues like a plate of hot, greasy Tater Tots. Need more excitement? Top your tots with bacon and cheese!

“Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” opens tonight at Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road. This is the high school version of the Broadway musical, based on the 1964 novel by Roald Dahl. In the story, the world-famous candy maker Willy Wonka opens the gates to his mysterious factory, but only to a lucky few. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388. Tickets are also available at the door, unless the show is sold out. For more about the show, see today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical opens tonight at Tremper High School, 8650 26th Ave. The show takes place at a spelling bee, so brush up on your word knowledge! Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, continuing Feb. 9-11. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Looking for live music tonight? Pat Garrett’s Pick & Pull Songwriter’s Open Mic is 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!