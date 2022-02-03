Today's events for Thursday, Feb. 3

Here’s a sweet way to celebrate a Thursday in February: It’s Carrot Cake Day. And you can definitely count this dessert as a vegetable serving on your 2021 diet. Trust us.

Snow sculpting continues today as the 27th annual Winterfest gets going in Lake Geneva. Fifteen teams from across the U.S. are working on their creations for the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition. The sculptures can be viewed downtown on the lakefront near the Riviera Ballroom. All sculpting must be completed by 1 p.m. Saturday. Find details online at www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/T

“The Niceties,” a one-act play written by Eleanor Burgess, continues tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. In the drama, a college student meets with her professor about an important paper she has written on political issues. This meeting turns explosive as the two women battle from diverse points of view over the use of words, ideas and of convictions. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

