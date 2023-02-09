Bring on the pepperoni: Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day! With so many toppings to choose from, it’s a snap to graze on pizza for 24 hours. Remember: Never skimp on the cheese.

Feb. 9 is also Chocolate Day. Enjoy this most perfect of foods however you prefer it: In candy bars, truffles, Kisses or warm brownies. We like ours dark, with hazelnuts ... hint hint.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” musical is on stage tonight at Tremper High School, 8650 26th Ave. The show takes place at a spelling bee, so brush up on your word knowledge! Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 9-11. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs Blues Jam is 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. It’s free, and everyone is welcome. Enjoy!

In Racine tonight, The Tannahill Weavers of Scotland are performing at McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road. Admission is $20. Go to brownpapertickets.com/event/5652911.