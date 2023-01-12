Today's events for Thursday, Jan. 12

Soup’s on! January is Soup Month, which is the perfect time to break out of your chicken noodle rut and reach for something more exotic ... like chicken soup with dumplings! Remember: Chili counts as soup, especially during these gray winter days.

The musical “I and You” by Lauren Gunderson is on stage tonight at Indian Trail High School, 6800 60th St. In the two-character play, Anthony arrives unexpectedly at classmate Caroline’s door bearing a beat-up copy of Walt Whitman’s “Leaves of Grass,” an urgent assignment from their English teacher. Homebound due to illness, Caroline hasn’t been to school in months, but she is as quick and sardonic as Anthony is athletic, sensitive, and popular. As these two let down their guards and share their secrets, this seemingly mundane poetry project unlocks a much deeper mystery that has brought them together. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Jan. 12-14. Tickets are $13 for adults, $11 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $6 for students and staff members. Tickets are available at kusd.edu or by calling 262-359-6388.

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge.