Today's events for Thursday, Jan. 20

It’s Cheese Lovers Day, a time to celebrate the official favorite food of Wisconsin (and the world). Take this time to try some of the many different types of cheese, from an extra sharp cheddar to a crumbly hunk of feta. Enjoy!

Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art is hosting its annual Intercollegiate Exchange Show, featuring works by UW-Parkside art students. The show, hosted by Carthage art students, runs Jan. 6-28. Admission is free. www.carthage.edu/art-gallery.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

The final weekend of the musical comedy “Nunsense” begins with a 7 p.m. show tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild. Performances run through Sunday. “Nunsense” is a 1985 musical comedy about a group of zany nuns putting on a variety show. Performances are at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. For tickets, go to racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.

