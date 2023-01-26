Today's events for Thursday, Jan. 26

If you love the crunch that comes from salty roasted nuts embedded in a buttery hard sugar bark and broken into multiple pieces, you’ll be excited to celebrate National Peanut Brittle Day today! Filled with peanuts, almonds, or pecans, this classic candy is a timeless treat perfect for any occasion!

And, maybe its appropriate as well that, after all that chewy, gooey goodness, that today is also celebrated as Dental Drill Appreciation Day. Few patients would think that the dental drill should be celebrated. It is a fact, however, that over the years, the device has become increasingly sophisticated, accurate, and efficient.

Carthage College is hosting a free screening this evening of the 1929 Soviet documentary film “A Man With a Movie Camera.” And why should we care about a film that’s almost 100 years old? This documentary has been hailed as “one of the greatest films of all time” for both its cinematic techniques and the portrayal of soviet life. The free screening, part of the college’s celebration of it new collection of Soviet-era artwork, is at 7 p.m. today in the Campbell Student Union Auditorium. Everyone is welcome. As a bonus: the guest speaker for this screening is Jeremy Workman, an Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker.

The Kenosha History Center features exhibits on local businesses and automobiles in its Rambler Legacy Gallery. The History Center is located at 220 51st Place and is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free; donations are accepted. kenoshahistorycenter.org.

At the Dinosaur Discovery Museum, you’ll find life-size replica casts of your favorite prehistoric reptiles, interactive exhibits, bones and fossils, and an on-site Carthage College paleontology lab. Current exhibits at the Kenosha Public Museum include “Pollination Investigation” and “Wild Ones — Native Plants and Natural Landscapes,” both running through March 5.