Today's events for Thursday, Jan. 27

It’s Chocolate Cake Day, which means it’s perfectly acceptable to eat chocolate cake all day long. You can start with chocolate pancakes in the morning, chocolate cupcakes at lunch and, for dinner, a big old slice of chocolate cake for dessert. Or, for your entree. Your choice.

“The Niceties,” a one-act play written by Eleanor Burgess, opens tonight at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. In the drama, a college student meets with her professor about an important paper she has written on political issues. This meeting turns explosive as the two women battle from diverse points of view over the use of words, ideas and of convictions. 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $6-$13 at kusd.edu.

Carthage College’s H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art is hosting its annual Intercollegiate Exchange Show, featuring works by UW-Parkside art students. The show, hosted by Carthage art students, runs through Friday. Admission is free. www.carthage.edu/art-gallery.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

