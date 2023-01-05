Today's events for Thursday, Jan. 5

Jan. 5 is Bird Day, and we hope you’ll celebrate by appreciating our fine feathered friends. You can enjoy their singing every day and, like many people do, put out bird feeders and help them get through the cold winter months.

Looking for live music tonight? Pat Garrett’s Pick & Pull Songwriter’s Open Mic is 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave.

Did you make a New Year’s promise to visit some of our fine local museums? You can start today at the Kenosha Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. General museum admission is free. There is a fee for the museum’s “Fiery Trial” permanent exhibit and the “Seeing the Elephant” 360-degree film ($5 for Kenosha and Somers residents; $9 general admission; free for ages 15 and younger when accompanied by an adult). 262-653-4141 or https://museums.kenosha.org/civilwar

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

The “Annual Winter Juried Show” is on display at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., through Jan. 8. Artists came from all over the state of Wisconsin and Illinois to showcase their work in the exhibit, organizers said. Gallery spaces fill both floors of the historic mansion on Kenosha’s Downtown lakefront. The Anderson Arts Center is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

Dig into some local history today at the Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The History Center is open 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Admission is free.