Today's events for Thursday, Jan. 6

Happy Cuddle Up Day! If you just got out of bed, get back under the covers (just take this newspaper with you). Or, if you have to go to work today, plan to be home later this evening to cuddle up with loved ones. One of the best ways to stay warm is with a “three-dog night,” a night so cold it takes cuddling up to three dogs to stay warm.

The City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink, in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, is open daily until 10 p.m. for skating under the lights (weather permitting, of course). Skating is free, and you can check out free skates at the Skate Hut from 4 to 9 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.

This week is your final chance to view the annual Winter Juried Show at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. The exhibit runs through Jan. 9. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. www.andersonartscenter.com.

In Racine, the popular “Watercolor Wisconsin” exhibit is open at the Wustum Museum, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Jurors Sarah Cox and Carole Hennessy selected the 110 works by 97 artists on display in this exhibition. The show runs through April 23. The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.

