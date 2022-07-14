Today's events for Thursday, July 14

It’s Shark Awareness Day, which sounds like another promo for Discovery Channel’s Shark Week but is actually a serious effort to raise awareness of these vital (and endangered) animals. You can also feast on shark-related programs by tuning into the Discovery Channel, which has a host of shark-related programming starting July 24. Find out more at discovery.com.

It’s also Mac & Cheese Day, celebrating the one food every kid will eat! To mark this occasion, break out a box of your favorite brand or whip up a batch from scratch. The best thing about mac & cheese — besides the cheese — is that it’s an incredibly versatile dish. You can keep it simple or add in bacon, pulled pork or even lobster. Enjoy!

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, for a 6:35 p.m. game against the Rockford Rivets. It’s also Bark in the Park, witih dogs welcome to join the fun. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series features Jesse Tyler Frewerd and Canary Canyon, a singer-songwriter duo from Milwaukee, performing from 6 to 8 this evening. The concerts take place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. For more details, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

The new season of “Music & More” concerts continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.