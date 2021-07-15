Today's events for Thursday, July 15

It’s Hot Dog Day, which you can celebrate at Simmons Field while watching our Kenosha Kingfish, playing two games today, at noon and 6 p.m., against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

Peanut Butter and Jam continues its 2021 season with two performances by Unity, playing reggae and world music. PB&J concerts are 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at Peanut Butter and Jam to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.