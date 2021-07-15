Today's events for Thursday, July 15

It’s Hot Dog Day, which you can celebrate at Simmons Field while watching our Kenosha Kingfish, playing two games today, at noon and 6 p.m., against the Kokomo Jackrabbits. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.
Peanut Butter and Jam continues its 2021 season with two performances by Unity, playing reggae and world music. PB&J concerts are 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site weekly at Peanut Butter and Jam to offer free COVID-19 vaccines from 5 to 6 p.m. through a mobile clinic.
Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.
The Kenosha Public Library also hosts another outdoor Preschool Storytime, 10 to 10:30 this morning on the lawn of Fire Station 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). The program, aimed at children age 3 to 5, features stories, rhymes and songs. Admission is free.
Thursday Night Thunder is 6 to 9 p.m. this evening outside The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Motorcycles of all makes and models are welcome. The music tonight is performed by Audio Wise. Free admission.
IN PHOTOS: The Kenosha Symphony Orchestra plays outdoors at Petrifying Springs Park
Kenosha County Parks and the Kenosha Symphony Orchestra presented the first-ever Symphony in the Park concert at Petrifying Springs Park on Saturday, July 10, 2021.
The concert included well-known selections from “Porgy and Bess,” “West Side Story,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “Hamilton,” and more.
The symphony performed under the direction of Music Director and Conductor Dr. Robert G. Hasty.
In addition to the aforementioned selections, the program was to include “The William Tell Overture,” selections from “A Chorus Line,” Suite No. 1 from “Carmen,” and John Phillip Souza’s “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”