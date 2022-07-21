 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Thursday, July 21

junk food day photo

It’s Junk Food Day! For 24 hours, you can forget all about your healthy eating habits. Instead, indulge in your favorite snacks, whether you prefer salty or sweet — or both! That means Cheetos for breakfast, potato chips for lunch and a whole pan of Rice Krispie treats for supper.

Play ball! The Kenosha Kingfish return to Simmons Field tonight, for a 6:35 p.m. game against the Wausau Woodchucks. The game features a stadium cup giveaway. For tickets and more information, go to Kingfishbaseball.com, call 262-653-0900, or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series features The Standard Jazz Project, performing from 6 to 8 this evening. The concerts take place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. For more details, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

The new season of “Music & More” concerts continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

