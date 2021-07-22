Today's events for Thursday, July 22

It’s Hammock Day, and if we had a hammock, we’d lie in it all day long. Instead, we can at least take this opportunity to be lazy, right? Because we really want to finish that spy novel we’re reading before it’s due back at the library!

The Peanut Butter and Jam Concert Series continues today, featuring performances by EZFM from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Get your shot: The Kenosha County Health Department will be on site 5 to 6 p.m. each week at PB&J shows to offer free COVID-19 vaccines through a mobile clinic. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.

Kenosha County Parks presents Bristol Woodstock. The free Thursday concerts are 6 to 8 p.m. in Bristol Woods Park, 9800 160th Ave. Audience members should bring lawn chairs, blankets and snacks. This evening’s concert features The Blues Disciples. Concerts take place in the park, near the Pringle Nature Center. Admission is free.

The Lakeside Lounge is back this evening, at the Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave., at the lakefront. From 5 to 9 p.m., food and drinks will be available for purchase and either live or recorded music will be played. Admission is free. For more information, go to www.andersonartscenter.com.

