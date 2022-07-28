Today's events for Thursday, July 28

The Kenosha History Center’s Homecoming Car Show events continue today with a Daytime Car Cruise-in at The Sandlot Bar and Grill, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9251 Antioch Road in Salem; a Gremlin Event at Jeffery Elementary School (home of “the Gremlins” school mascot), 1 to 2 p.m., 4011 87th St.; and an Evening Car Cruise-in at Filomena’s Restaurant and Cortese’s Banquet Hall, 4 to 8 p.m., 1300 Sheridan Road.

The Taste of Wisconsin Festival — with food from several vendors and music on four stages — returns to Downtown Kenosha for the first time since 2019, running for three days. The festival is open 3 to 10 p.m. today (and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday) on 54th Street at the lakefront. Admission and parking are free. For more details, go to tasteofwi.com.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series features Sam Rodewald, performing from 6 to 8 this evening. The concerts take place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. For more details, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

The new season of “Music & More” concerts continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.