Today's events for Thursday, July 7

It’s Chocolate Day, so indulge your sweet tooth. We like ours dark, with hazelnuts ... hint hint.

Prost! The Biergarten in Petrifying Springs County Park is now open seven days, serving up cold beverages and warm pretzels. For more details, check the Biergarten’s Facebook page.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series features Donnell Reed (country, blues, contemporary, performing from 6 to 8 this evening. The concerts take place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. For more details, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

The new season of “Music & More” concerts continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

In Milwaukee, Summerfest starts its final weekend today, with 12 stages of music and lots of food and other activities. If you go between noon and 6 p.m. today, you’ll get in for $5 for “Throwback Thursday.” For more details, go to summerfest.com.