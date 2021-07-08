Today's events for Thursday, July 8

See if this adds up: It’s Math 2.0 Day, a celebration of the blending of technology and mathematics. Even if you’re still not sure is X=Y, math is indispensable in the modern world. Computers are built on math, and everything flows from there. Hurray for math!

Peanut Butter and Jam starts its 2021 season with two performances by Sparks Fly — The Taylor Swift Experience. PB&J concerts are 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.