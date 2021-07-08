 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Today's events for Thursday, July 8
View Comments
alert
Go Today

Today's events for Thursday, July 8

{{featured_button_text}}
peanut butter and jelly

The 2021 season of Peanut Butter & Jam shows starts today. Shows are Thursdays in Veterans Memorial Park, downtown at the harbor.

See if this adds up: It’s Math 2.0 Day, a celebration of the blending of technology and mathematics. Even if you’re still not sure is X=Y, math is indispensable in the modern world. Computers are built on math, and everything flows from there. Hurray for math!

Peanut Butter and Jam starts its 2021 season with two performances by Sparks Fly — The Taylor Swift Experience. PB&J concerts are 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Thursdays in Veterans Memorial Park, 54th Street and Sixth Avenue. Admission is free. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Bring a lawn chair and/or a blanket.

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kenosha Public Library also hosts another outdoor Preschool Storytime, 10 to 10:30 this morning on the lawn of Fire Station 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). The program, aimed at children age 3 to 5, features stories, rhymes and songs. Admission is free.

Thursday Night Thunder is 6 to 9 p.m. this evening outside The Nash, 522 Sixth St. in Downtown Racine. Motorcycles of all makes and models are welcome. The music tonight is performed by Audio Wise. Free admission.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert