Today's events for Thursday, June 16

Eat your vegetables! It’s Fresh Veggies Day, a time to remind yourself to eat enough vegetables in your daily diet. (And if you just can’t eat any more green stuff, it’s also Fudge Day. Go ahead and indulge your sweet tooth; we won’t tell!)

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters tonight at Simmons Field. The 6:35 p.m. also celebrates the 75th anniversary of local radio station WLIP. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? The Prince Experience (a Prince tribute show) kicks off this season of River Rhythms in Waterford. The free concerts are 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday (through Aug. 25) in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Audience members should bring chairs and/or blankets. Admission is free.

The new season of “Music & More” concerts continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

