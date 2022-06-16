 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Today's events for Thursday, June 16

Eat your vegetables! It’s Fresh Veggies Day, a time to remind yourself to eat enough vegetables in your daily diet. (And if you just can’t eat any more green stuff, it’s also Fudge Day. Go ahead and indulge your sweet tooth; we won’t tell!)

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Traverse City Pit Spitters tonight at Simmons Field. The 6:35 p.m. also celebrates the 75th anniversary of local radio station WLIP. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

Looking for live music tonight? The Prince Experience (a Prince tribute show) kicks off this season of River Rhythms in Waterford. The free concerts are 6:30 to 9 p.m. every other Thursday (through Aug. 25) in Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Audience members should bring chairs and/or blankets. Admission is free.

People are also reading…

The new season of “Music & More” concerts continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bobcat plays with its baby in Tucson backyard

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert