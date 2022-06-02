Today's events for Thursday, June 2

Welcome to June, also known as Dairy Month. Since we’re living in the Dairy State, it’s your patriotic duty to consume as many dairy products as possible during Dairy Month. Sure, you could pour skim milk over your breakfast cereal and enjoy some plain Greek yogurt with fruit after lunch. But we prefer to celebrate Dairy Month in the most delicious way — and that means eating ice cream! And we’re pretty sure whipped cream is also a dairy product, so go ahead and build that sundae.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8:30 p.m. No cover charge.

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

“Mamma Mia!” — the global hit musical crafted using songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA — continues with a 7 p.m. performance tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-4218 or online at racinetheatre.org.

