Today's events for Thursday, June 23

It’s Typewriter Day, celebrating this humble device. Actor Tom Hanks loves typewriters so much, he collects them. Kenosha has a connection to the typewriter: Christopher Latham Sholes, who invented the QWERTY keyboard (still used today), lived here and published the Kenosha Telegraph newspaper. On June 23, 1868, Sholes received a patent for his “Type-Writer” machine; it was the first commercially successful typewriter. The next time you wonder why “t” is next to “y,” thank Mr. Sholes.

The free Bristol Woodstock concert series features Acoustic Blue, performing from 6 to 8 this evening. The concerts take place Thursday nights, through Aug. 4, in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. For more details, “like” Kenosha County Parks on Facebook.

Batter up! The Kenosha Kingfish are hosting the Rockford Rivets tonight at Simmons Field. The 6:35 p.m. game is also Pride Night, with a special ticket and hat promotion. To purchase tickets, call 262-653-0900, log on at kingfishbaseball.com or go to the ticket office at Simmons Field.

The new season of “Music & More” concerts continues today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

In Milwaukee, Summerfest starts today, with 12 stages of music and lots of food and other activities. Opening day features a free acoustic show on the water. For more details, see our story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

