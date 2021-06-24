Today's events for Thursday, June 24

Start your morning with the Kenosha Library System. An all-ages storytime starts at 9:30 a.m. in Roosevelt Park, 6801 34th Ave. “Miss Tessa” will lead the story time under the park’s picnic shelter from 9:30 to 10 a.m., followed by bubbles and music until 10:45 a.m. Visitors are also welcome to “climb aboard KPL’s Bookmobile or Book Truck to get or use your library card while at the park.” Admission is free. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair.

The Kenosha Public Library also hosts another outdoor Preschool Storytime, 10 to 10:30 this morning on the lawn of Fire Station 6, 2615 14th Place (across 27th Avenue from the Northside Library parking lot). The program, aimed at children age 3 to 5, features stories, rhymes and songs. Admission is free.

The new Lakeside Lounge returns tonight at Kemper Center, 6501 Third Ave. From 5 to 9 p.m., live music will be performed, with food and drinks available for purchase. It takes place on the east end of Kemper, at the lakefront. For more about the Lakeside Lounge, see Paddy Fineran’s Music Matters column on Page D2.

The Summer Movie Season roars in a big way with “F9: The Fast Saga,” opening in theaters today. The latest film in the long-running “Fast and Furious” is packed, as usual, with insane car chases and other stunts. For a review, see Page D3.

