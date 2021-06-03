Today's events for Thursday, June 3

Get up off the couch: It’s World Bicycle Day! It’s a great excuse to head off for a bike ride. There are plenty of beautiful local parks and bike trails to try. Here’s a way to find some motivation: Ride to the nearest place selling ice cream! For information and a map of the Kenosha County Bike Trail, go to https://www.kenoshacounty.org/611/County-Bike-Trails

Looking for a new park to explore ... and an outdoor beer garden? Head to the Franksville Craft Beer Garden, located in Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. in Racine County. It serves a rotation of 16 Wisconsin craft beers on tap, along with cider and wine and soda. All ages are welcome. There is a playground and a sandbox, along with yard games, board games and music. For more information, go to www.franksvillebeergarden.com. The beer garden is open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursdays; 3 to 9 p.m. Fridays (live music 6 to 9 p.m.); 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays (live music 6 to 9 p.m.); and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sundays. Note: Carry-in food or alcohol is allowed. Admission is free.

Listen up: WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Today’s program features an interview with Curtis Wilkie, author of “When Evil Lived in Laurel: the ‘White Knights’ and the murder of Vernon Dahmer.” The book focuses on the virulent activity of an especially violent faction of the Ku Klux Klan, the local black activist they murdered, and a man — Tom Landrum — who agreed to become a member of the KKK in order to serve as an unpaid FBI informant. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

