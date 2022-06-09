Today's events for Thursday, June 9:

It’s Donald Duck Day, celebrating one of the most iconic characters of the Disney franchise. It’s also the perfect excuse to trot out your best “Donald Duck voice” impression today. We hope someday to clear up a longstanding Donald Duck mystery: Why does Donald, who doesn’t wear pants, put a towel around his wait after after showering?

All aboard! Kenosha’s Downtown electric streetcars are running seven days a week again, offering wonderful lakefront views. The streetcars run 11:05 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:35 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The fare is $1 for ages 13 and older and 50 cents for kids ages 5-12 (free for kids age 4 and younger). An all-day pass is $3.50.

“Mamma Mia!” — the global hit musical crafted using songs by the Swedish pop group ABBA — continues with a 7 p.m. performance tonight at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. Tickets can be purchased by calling 262-633-4218 or online at racinetheatre.org.

Looking for live music tonight? The Blues Disciples are performing in Burlington as the 10th season of B-Town Sounds starts. The free concerts are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every other Thursday (through Aug. 18) in Echo Park, 589 Milwaukee Ave. Food and beverages are available for purchase. Audience members should bring chairs and/or blankets.

The new season of “Music & More” concerts starts today. The free concerts are noon to 1 p.m. Thursdays in Racine at First Presbyterian Church, 716 College Ave. For more details, see the story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

