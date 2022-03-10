 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today's events for Thursday, March 10

Today is Bagpipe Day. So all you haters out there just sit back and enjoy the music, especially as we get closer to St. Paddy’s Day. Remember: Bagpipers need love, too, no matter how annoying they may be.

The UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band are performing a concert tonight in the school’s Bedford Concert Hall. The program features percussion soloist Eliana Firmani Alcocer. 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$10 at uwp.edu/therita. For more details, see our story in today’s Get Out & About entertainment section.

The Carthage College Philharmonic is performing 7:30 tonight in the school’s Siebert Chapel, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Admission is free. Reserve tickets at carthage.edu/fine-arts/

Bring your favorite word to the Genesee Theatre in downtown Waukegan, Ill., tonight. Comedian (and podcast host and best-selling author) Adam Carolla will perform his improv show. On stage, he performs standup comedy based on one-word audience suggestions pulled at random. “Adam Carolla Is Unprepared” is 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $39.50 to $49.50 at geneseetheatre.com.

