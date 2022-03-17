Today's events for Thursday, March 17

It’s St. Patrick’s Day!!!!! — and if you can’t find corned beef and cabbage and green beer today, you’re not trying. We hear the Reuben sandwiches are going fast, too.

The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. today for all things Irish, including food and drinks specials.

At Fec’s Place, 5523 Sixth Ave., the March “Beer of the Month” on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s Conway’s Irish Ale.

As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. Doors open at 8 a.m. today for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment includes the Milwaukee Irish Dance Company from 6 p.m. to midnight. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent.

At Lucci’s Grandview, 6929 39th Ave., the “Kenowhere Kilts Lite” perform, starting at 6 p.m. The band is made up of Kerry Spitzer, Jim Sullivan and Brent Towle.

For a place called Swede’s, the Downtown Kenosha bar at 510 56th St. sure loves to celebrate the Irish holiday. On St. Patrick’s Day, Swede’s opens at 11:30 a.m., serving corned beef and Swiss sandwiches “until sold out.”

At Kaiser’s Pizza, 510 57th St., it’s no surprise that the Pizza of the Month is that Irish favorite: The Reuben Pizza. It has a thousand island dressing base, corned beef, sauerkraut and mozzarella cheese.

Other local spots that are usually hopping for the holiday include 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., where staffers call St. Patrick’s Day “our favorite day of the year”; and George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., which serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day.

