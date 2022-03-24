Today's events for Thursday, March 24

It’s come to this: We are so desperate to celebrate ANYTHING today that it’s been declared Chocolate Covered Raisin Day. We don’t have anything against chocolate, but we have had a sour relationship with raisins ever since neighbors gave away tiny boxes of them for trick-or-treat and tried to pass it off as “nature’s candy.” (Nature’s favorite treats, we all know, are Snickers bars.) Still, we are all in favor of celebrations and will not shun the gussied-up raisins on their holiday.

The rainy weather this week makes it a great chance to snuggle up with a good book, which you can find at one of our local Kenosha Public Library branches, which are all open today. Library staffers are always happy to share recommendations. The Simmons branch, 711 59th Place, is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; the Uptown branch, 2419 63rd St., is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and the Northside branch, 1500 27th St., and Southwest branch, 7979 38th Ave., are open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. today. For more information, call 262-564-6100 or log on at www.mykpl.info

Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road, is hosting an exhibit with works by artists Dean Habegger (mixed media), JKalani (abstract paintings) and Kimberly Johnson (metal sculptures and jewelry). This is the first time these three artists have exhibited at Lemon Street as featured artists. The exhibit runs through March 27. The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The Pollard Gallery, 518 56th St., is hosting a show featuring works by Nancy Strauss and Tim Rozwadowski. Strauss is exhibiting her pieces and gift items through March 31. Her work includes photography, jewelry, postcards cards and animated pictures. Rozwadowski is a self-taught local artist who uses water reducible oils. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free.

