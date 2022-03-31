Today's events for Thursday, March 31

As we bid goodbye to March 2022, we celebrate Crayon Day. That’s the perfect excuse for getting creative. Grab your favorite colors — there are a lot to choose from, seeing as Crayola alone has produced more than 200 different shades of crayons since 1903. Go head, release your inner Maize, Dandelion, Cerulean, Periwinkle and Burnt Sienna and create a masterpiece. Coloring is therapeutic and a relaxing way to get creative. As a bonus, you can hang your finished picture on the fridge when you’re done ... and then have a snack. You deserve it!

The Kenosha Unified School District wraps up the school year with a busy theater schedule, including two shows opening tonight:

At Bradford High School, 3700 Washington Road, the Broadway musical “Ain’t Misbehavin’” — a tribute to the music of Fats Waller — will be performed tonight through Sunday. Shows are 7:30 p.m. The show, which debuted on Broadway in 1978, is set in the 1920s, and the performers on stage present “an evening of rowdy, raunchy, and humorous songs” from the era.

Also opening tonight is the musical “A Year with Frog and Toad,” performed in the newly renovated auditorium at Tremper High School, 8560 26th Ave. “It’s the first show we’re doing in our renovated auditorium,” said Tremper teacher Nicolas Cicerale, who is directing the show. “It’s perfect for families, and we’re performing it with puppets.” Performances are March 31 through April 9. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Tickets for all KUSD shows are $13 for adults, $11 for seniors (age 55 and older) and $6 for students. For tickets, go to kusd.edu/finearts. Tickets are also sold at the door.

