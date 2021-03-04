Today's events for Thursday, March 4

Strike up the band — and grab your tuba out of the back of the closet — for Marching Band Day! Meant as a day to build awareness around the “marching arts,” Marching Band Day is all about those bands that play music while walking around. While we wait and hope to see marching bands performing this summer, you can find plenty of marching band videos on YouTube. Just don’t step out of formation while watching them.

With the weather warming up, it’s a great time to get out of the house. Enjoy a walk along Kenosha’s lakefront and then visit the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., which has a new display, featuring nine solo exhibitions with a variety of work by Wisconsin artists. Masks are required. The gallery is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Kenosha’s Tinseltown Theater — part of the Cinemark theater chain — is open for business. New releases include the live action/animated film “Tom & Jerry,” based on the beloved cartoons. It is described as “Best of enemies. Worst of friends. A major commotion picture.” For tickets and more information, go to www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

Tune in tonight: On a spirited episode of “Hell’s Kitchen,” the nine remaining chefs take on the infamous “blind taste test” challenge. Later, it’s steak night in the dining room. (7 p.m., Fox).

