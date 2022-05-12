Today's events for Thursday, May 12

“There once was a man from Nantucket ...” is the famous start of a host of limericks. Now you finish it (keep it clean!) in honor of Limerick Day.

Looking for live music tonight? The Rhythm Dogs are performing at Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave. The blues jam starts at 8 p.m. No cover charge.

The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features a new exhibit: “Return of the Rogues,” open through May 29. The exhibit showcases “the-weird-to-the-wonderful” work of members of The Rogues Artists Group. Also at Anderson is “Operation Art Strings.” The event, from the Guitars for Vets’ art program, features 18 “art guitars,” on display through May 29. The guitars will be sold, with proceeds going to the Guitars for Vets organization. The Anderson Arts Center is open 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free.

Steve Martin and Martin Short — who have been entertaining us for decades — bring their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour to Milwaukee’s Riverside Theater tonight. The show is described as “a joyous self-deprecating romp from two comedy masters driven to make each other laugh as much as the audience.” The two have been touring together since 2015 and also teamed up on the recent Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” The show is 8 p.m. Tickets are $80-$195 at pabsttheatergroup.com.

The Carthage College Percussion Ensemble concert — 7:30 p.m. in Siebert Chapel — will change audience members’ ideas about “what percussion is,” according to concert organizers. “This concert will not just be drums and triangle. Percussion instruments are some of the most dynamic and varied that music has to offer and burst with excitement and color.” Members of the public are welcome to view the performance through a free livestream at carthage.edu/news-events/watch-live/

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.