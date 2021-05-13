Today's events for Thursday, May 13

If it’s true there’s nothing more American than apple pie, there must not be any day more American than today: Apple Pie Day. Here are two ways to enjoy this holiday: Make an apple pie. Eat that apple pie. And if you know someone else who can make a pie for you — say, a local bakery — you even skip that first step. Enjoy!

May is Golf Month, even if the weather doesn’t always cooperate. The good news is, area golf courses are open for the season. So pull those clubs out and hit the green. May is also Hamburger Month, as you ponder your post-golf meal options.

A great place to work off those apple pie and hamburger calories is Boundless Adventures in Bristol Woods County Park, 9800 160th Ave. The aerial adventure park features nine obstacle courses of varying degrees of difficulty that are woven through the trees. The course is operating under COVID-19 guidelines. There are no walk-ins accepted. Reservations and waivers must be completed in advance. Guests are also asked to bring a mask to be worn at check-in. To make a reservation and for more information, call 262-924-8781 or log on at https://boundlessadventures.net/wi-park

Tune in tonight: It’s the final group hug on “Mom.” The warm-hearted sitcom that dared to tell stories about recovery from alcoholism and addiction — and brought Oscar winner Allison Janney a pair of Emmy Awards — closes the curtain on its acclaimed eight-year run. In the series finale, Bonnie (Janney) gains a new outlook on her sobriety. Also, Jill (Jaime Pressly) and Andy (Will Sasso) take a big step in their relationship. (8 p.m., CBS).

